﻿Little Current water treatment plant runs out of water after pump failures

Bottled water will be available at rec centre

LITTLE CURRENT – Residents and businesses on the water system of Little Current are without water on Saturday following the failure of two water intake pumps, which bring lake water to the water treatment plant located near the Beer Store on Highway 6.

It was still unclear as to what caused both pump failures—the main pump and a standby one—but the municipality is working alongside water treatment contractor OCWA to determine the cause, says Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin.

When water does become available, residents are asked not to use it until they are advised to do so as a boil water advisory will likely be in store, the mayor explains. It is advised that those with hot water tanks might wish to turn their tanks off at the breaker or fuse panel while there is no water going into the tank.

Pumping station and area of channel from which water is drawn up to be pumped up to the water treatment plant.

Until then, bottled water will soon be made available to residents through pickup at the recreation centre. Town staff and volunteers will bring water to those who are unable to get to the rec centre. Alternatively, water is available from the valve at the Sheguiandah water treatment plant where people can fill receptacles.

Mayor MacNevin explained that the fire department has also been apprised and tankers have been filled from the lake in case of emergency. Manitoulin Mutual Aid will also be called on should a fire occur at this time.

To volunteer with water or notice distribution, please call 705-368-2825.

