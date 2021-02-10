💕 Manitoulin’s poets wax eloquent for Valentine’s Day 💕

And the winner is…

🏆 Love in the time of COVID 🏆

Love in the time of COVID

Who could have imagined

the times we are in?

The world and our lives

All thrown into a spin.

Struggling to cope

With the loss and the cost;

Looking for hope,

but feeling so lost.

How impossible it all seems,

To think at all of Valentine’s Day.

What is there to celebrate?

What is there to say?

Well, this got me thinking

about a new point of view.

Still focus on love,

but think big when you do!

Give your partner a kiss,

Add some hugs you can share,

Then expand your horizon:

See love everywhere.

Thank those who wear masks

for their safety and yours;

The neighbour who shovels

a path to your door.

A friend who cooks extra,

Brings a warm, tasty meal

to your doorstep and leaves it,

And asks how you feel.

A friend who will call you

when she’s just going out,

Saying, “What can I get you,

when I’m out and about?”

A friend who has rescued

two old folks in need,

more times than we can count,

a good friend indeed.

So some may say,

In Covid times,

It’s hard to celebrate.

But just look back.

You, like us, may see

bright and long and lovely lines

of kindly Covid Valentines.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Deborah Wilson

Tamarack Lane



Shining You

You shine

Like the sun on a vine

Where the warm grapes recline.

You shine

Like a glass of fine wine,

When by candles we dine.

You shine

Like the moonlight on pine

Or when bright stars align.

You shine

On my hope for a sign

That our hearts can entwine

Perry Anglin

Central Manitoulin

Well well Valentine’s Day

‘bout time you appear!

I do believe we need

Your message this year.



You’re not just promoting

Fine chocolates and a rose

(Although I admit to

Liking both of those.)



Love is your message:

It is simple and pure.

Let’s extend it to all

So the stress we may cure.



Sometimes we get stuck

In a battle of wills

Which leads to strong outbursts

And kindness gets chilled.



But take a deep breath

Differences are okay;

Enough with the preaching…

More compassion, I say!



No more ‘us versus them’

Put hard feelings aside

Offer an ear and a smile

You’ll feel better inside.

Patrick Keating

Tehkummah

All the Fire We Can Find

Embers on a hearth,

Small warmth that heats a hand

Yet, as if by some magic

When tinder is placed just so

And a gentle breath is given

Smoke curls and rises

Until a small spurt of flame appears

It grows and grows.

Before long, that kindled blaze fills the room

And light and warmth reach each dark corner.

Such is Love’s first act

As a word, glance or smile is given

With test of time and trial

It becomes more than its parts

Until that true and pure passion

Emerges to envelop and caress

And bring its light to each searching soul

A flame, not for an hour or a night,

But a lifetime of warmth and wonder.

It is the fire that has found the two of us- and it remains.

Tom Scott

Mindemoya

An Admiring Haiku

for A Mystery You

Music in your soul

Lives local though southern born

Fooling with fake sharks

Roxie Hart

Thunder Bay and Manitoulin

Forbidden one

How I remember the summer days

Watching you toil as you roil the soil,

Speaking in your flowery ways…

Your gift of popped corn propelled me strong,

The kindness glowed in a land strange and dark

Through the most taxing of evenings, needlessly long,

As your masterful skills eased the maddest dog’s bark.

Alas, us two must never be

Your kingdom and mine may not rest together free

Wherefore, I say!

Wherefore art thou from Tehkummah?

Now I know my yearning must cease

But nary from Grimesthorpe to Squirrel Town may I find my peace.

Shawn Cloterre

Manitoulin’s south shore

Sweet Dreams

If I could dream a sweeter dream,

that makes all my dreams come true,

I would dream of love and happiness,

to last my whole life through.

There would be wonderful times shared,

and hugs and kisses by the score,

with stars and the moon above,

and many sunny days galore.

There might be a few raindrops,

to wash away the blues,

but they would be short lived,

as I’ll spend my days with you.

I can’t dream any sweeter dream,

than what I’ve already done,

my dreams came true long ago,

showing me you are the one.

I don’t need to dream a sweeter dream,

than this life we made together,

love and happiness at its best,

through all kinds of weather.

“I love you my Darling, Murray

and I’ll love you happily ever after.”

Melody Hore

Evansville

To my fisherman

I might be bitchin’

About the scales

Around my kitchen

Or the odour of fishy stink

That permeates

My stainless sink

From perch to trout

My man can catch

Without a doubt

But kindness shows

With free filets

Where’re he goes

When we first met

Those years ago

My hook was set

I’ll cast a line

And ask you this:

‘Will you be mine?’

The finishing stanza

Wishes you luck

In the Ice Extravaganza

Happy Valentine’s Day, Babe!

Lots of love,

Alicia McCutcheon

Sheguiandah

Valentine’s Day 2021

Valentine’s Day

May I just say, boy, I missed that buffet!

Anyway, I just stay in my Chevrolet with Alexa on display.

No ballet or bouquets or cafes,

just me and Alexa in my Chevrolet.

Elizabeth Moggy

Manitowaning

N’Zaa gi go, I am Loved

To the one who loves me?

I cannot see him

But I feel his love surround me.

He provides for all my needs,

He’s a father to my children,

He knows everything about me,

And loves me more.

He is only a thought and a prayer away.

He hears the longing of my heart.

He loves me in spite of myself.

He is my constant companion.

I depend on him daily.

He is never late, his timing is perfect.

No matter what I do.

He will never let me go.

He is reliable, trustworthy, unfailing,

Unwavering, constant, and steadfast.

He is my God.

God is Love.

Paula Kakegamic

Andeck Omni Kaning

Approximately Highway 6

She is one who keeps going by

Caught in a wilder blues.

If you lose love without a heart

There’s nothing to refuse.

And if you want forever love,

(Not one to come and go),

But if you’re caught in a wilder blues

You just might never know.

Let her cruise in the blues,

She wants to cruise in the blues.

Let her cruise in the blues;

Always free in the blues.

Dreams of you will come and go,

Caught in a wilder blues.

Highways loom around the world

To make life what we chose.

Shadows fall against the sky

To leave things where they lie.

The human race can stay the same,

But I had to say goodbye.

Let me cruise in the blues,

I want to cruise in the blues.

Let me cruise in the blues;

Always free in the blues.

Craig McLean

Little Current

Valentine Hopes



With Valentine’s Day very near,

Hope to celebrate with me and my Dear,

Can’t go anywhere as COVID we fear,

We’ll just stay home stay safe, stay clear.

If and when COVID is gone next year,

We can dine out and toast a cheer!



Pauline Martin

Tehkummah

True meaning of Valentine’s Day

Roses,

Tulips,

Chocolate galore,

Who knew Valentine’s Day means so much more?

It’s a way to say ‘I love you’ with chocolate and flowers,

And for businesses to make money off all the sweet gestures,

Sweethearts and daisies might not seem like too much,

But when given to someone great, hey, become more than enough,

There is no need for chocolates and flowers,

All you have to do is make time for others,

That is what Valentine’s Day is truly for.

Alexis McVey

Gore Bay

Dear Ursula

How do I say “I love you”,

In a way that’s true and strong:

As we walk arm-in-arm, life’s pathway,

And day-after-day move along?

We’ve enjoyed much joy and laughter;

We’ve endured both hardship and strife:

But our tears always turned to sparkles,

As we shared our love in our life!

Our courtship was sealed in heaven,

When I gave my vows to you;

Then I looked at your smiling face,

As you gladly said “I do!”

We’ve walked many miles together,

‘Neath sunny and stormy skies;

As we piled up mounds of memories –

How quickly it is ‘time flies’!

Though the future’s not ours to see;

We know that when this life ends,

Sometime we’ll be back together,

With our Lord, our families and our friends!

Robert Paxton

Little Current

My Lovely Daughter

I remember the first day I saw her,

I smiled ear to ear,

I was happy to meet my lovely daughter.

She crosses my mind every day,

Ok, more like every hour.

She has changed my life in every way,

She is my lovely daughter.

Her character, her personality,

and a smile like no other,

I love being around my lovely daughter.

Her accomplishments, her goals and dreams,

Every day she gets stronger.

I am so proud of my lovely daughter.

I have never known anyone like her,

I am forever in her corner,

And I will forever love

My lovely daughter.

For Sierra,

Happy February 14th.

Mark Peltier

Wiikwemkoong

Eric

I love to see his sparkling eyes

twinkling bright at me

His smiling face

Always beaming!

I love to smell him near me.

His fragrance like incense

Mellow, yet sweet,

Like spice!

I love to hold him close

His warm body firm

Yet very lean,

So tightly!

I love him, I really do

And he loves me

So very much,

And purely!

Eric, sweet Eric, come to me

swiftly in the night,

lay by me-

Always close!

When the sun rises, please don’t.

Never ever leave me,

I’m hungry, darling,

Fill me.

Written for my husband by,

Linda L. Thiessen

Silver Water

Memories of Love

With love in his eyes, he cradled her and kissed her.

She smiled and kissed him back.

She was small, and he was so in love with her.

He kissed her again and held her in his arms.

The sun was shining, and it was a beautiful day.

I was happy for them and wished Johnny and Angie well.

He swept her across the floor with ease and confidence.

He held her close and looked into her eyes.

She smiled back and put her head on his shoulders.

Patrick and Nancy danced the night away.

They were standing together side by side.

She looked up at him and he moved closer.

With a twinkle in his eyes and said, “she is just the right size for me!”

He measured their heights with his hand and Louis whispered “Mary”

as he snuggled closer to her.

Marjorie Trudeau

Wiikwemkoong

Valentine’s Quarantine Buddy

Times are strange with this COVID-19

Wear a mask, wash your hands and quarantine.

When will this end? It remains unseen.

We are all in this together, so be kind, not mean.

We have helped so many people with you by my side.

Playing music via Facebook Live, there’s no where to hide.

It has been an unprecedented year, but we are still here!

There is no place like home especially with you in it, my dear.

Even before we vowed till death do us part.

You already have all of me, especially my heart.

Things may not always be perfect but we are perfect together.

Through thick and thin, I will love you forever!

You are my pandemic in which there is no cure.

My love for you will always be pure.

In the school of life, you are my favourite study.

Happy Valentine’s Denise, I’m glad you’re my quarantine buddy!

Robbie Shawana

Assiginack

LOVE

Love is reliable

Love is enduring

Love is comforting

And ever assuring

Love is safety

Love is calm

Love is contentment

Love is… where we belong

Lori Gordon

Tehkummah

Lovestruck

Every morning I come across every thought.

I look at the time, and miss your touch.

The warmth of your feeling I’ll miss the most.

It bothers me so much of feeling of not being close.

I remember the time we stand in the rain and how we reminisce the songs we used to sing.

I won’t forget the laughs we used to share, and how you sing Mariah Carey like you didn’t care.

Day by day, I fell for you.

I’m happy that I’ve finally met you.

Never thought it would be like this, but all I know,

I won’t forget that one kiss.

Adrianna Osawamick

Wiikwemkoong

Feeling blue these days?

Our world is revolving in strange ways.

Just open your heart

Since we are all apart.

Love can be shown in many ways.

Need to stay strong in the coming days

Keep it together

As it won’t last forever;

Hope will climb on our earthly vines

Happy Valentine’s.

Debra Martin

Gore Bay

The Perfect Present

The tale as old as time has got it wrong:

Don’t bring your partner a rose,

And don’t write them a love song

What you need to give your loved one, my friend,

Is a stapler

Now hear this through to the end,

Nothing is more romantic than a stapler:

This I know,

For someone got it for me a long time ago,

A stapler binds things together.

With just a click,

It could last forever.

To get someone a stapler,

It requires thought,

Not just some generic present you bought.

It’s not like a rose that will fade real fast,

However,

A stapler is a gift that will last and last.

When you’re feeling down,

Its clickity-clack,

Will make a joyous sound,

Whether it rusts,

Whether it gets old,

It’s the finishing for the best love story ever told

So be the best partner this holiday,

Because what they really need,

Is a stapler.

Alexandra Wilson-Zegil

Gore Bay