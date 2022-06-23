Information leads to two separate CDSA search warrants, arrests and charges on Lakeview Drive and Tikmeg Road, M’Chigeeng￼￼

Charges laid following search warrant at 82 Lakeview Drive

On June 15th, 2022, information was received by UCCM Detectives regarding people trafficking controlled substances in the community of M’Chigeeng.

A Tele-warrant to Search was obtained for the residence at 82 Lakeview Drive, M’Chigeeng First Nation because of the information received.

On June 15th, 2022, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed the Warrant and arrested four adults. One person fled the scene and was apprehended by a UCCM Uniform Officer after a brief foot pursuit.

A search of the residence revealed:

20 grams cocaine (street value $4,000)

Approximately $4,860 in Canadian currency

Trafficking indicia

As a result:

Myles MCBAIN, 21 years, of Brampton

Jennifer STREUBEL, 47 years, of M’Chigeeng FN

Jeffery ANWHATIN, 48 years, of M’Chigeeng FN

Angel CORBIERE, 36 years, of M’Chigeeng FN

have each been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (cocaine) – S.5(2) CDSA.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 ($4,860 Canadian currency) – S. 354(1)(a) CC.

Charges laid following search warrant at Apartment #5 – 36 Tikmeg Road

On June 16th, 2022, information was received by UCCM Detectives regarding people trafficking controlled substances in the community of M’Chigeeng.

A Tele-warrant to Search was obtained on June 17th, 2022 for the residence located at Apartment #5 – 36 Tikmeg Road, M’Chigeeng First Nation because of the information received.

On June 17th, 2022, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), as well as OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) were made aware that the suspects were mobile in their vehicle on Assance Drive, M’Chigeeng FN and a traffic stop was conducted. Officers executed the Warrant and arrested three adults.

A search of the vehicle revealed:

A quantity of Liquid Psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Approximately $12,000 in Canadian currency

3.5 grams of Cocaine (Street value $700)

As a result:

Devin CORBIERE, 33 years, of M’Chigeeng FN

Joshua ESHQUIB, 42 years, of M’Chigeeng FN

Malik GEBARA, 19 years, of Ottawa

have each been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule III substance (Psilocybin) – S.5(2) CDSA.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 ($12,000 Canadian currency) – S. 355(a) CC.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (Cocaine) – S.5(2) CDSA. (only Joshua ESHQUIB)

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service remains committed to working collaboratively and will continue to focus its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security, and wellness of our communities. This combined Integrated Street Crime Unit is a Joint Force Operation and aims to identify and disrupt organized crime on Manitoulin Island through innovative technology, collaborative partnerships and traditional Police work resulting in the arrests of those involved, holding them accountable for their criminal activities and the seizure of illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime.

If anyone has further information regarding drug trafficking and organized crime, please contact:

The UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 for Detective Ed Simon, Detective Daniel Bussieres or Detective Sergeant Todd Fox.

The Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222- TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or

Submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

Together we can make a difference.