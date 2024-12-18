Top 5 This Week A helping hand at Christmas Local Expositor Staff - December 18, 2024 Federation delays trail grooming until Ministry of Transportation signs off on ditch runs Local Michael Erskine - December 18, 2024 Long-time health care activist, former Expositor editor Diane Sims named to Order of Canada Local Michael Erskine - December 18, 2024 Warm water delays annual brook trout planting Local Expositor Staff - December 18, 2024 Wiikwemkoong pushes Ottawa with petition on new care home Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - December 18, 2024 More articles A helping hand at Christmas Local Warm water delays annual brook trout planting Local MP Hughes tables petition calling on House to maintain 10 seats in Northern Ontario Local Column: MSS Kids in the Hall Columns Column: Ice Chips to Canoe Quips Columns Firefighters for Food Cupboard Local A helping hand at Christmas NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff December 18, 2024 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The rewards of the Little Current Lions Club’s Catch the Ace has been benefiting the Island community at large including this generous $5,000 donation to the Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) Food Bank. In photo Lion President Bruce Burnett, right, gifts Vanessa Glasby, MFR’s food security program supervisor, with the donation at the Freshwater Church in Mindemoya where the Christmas food hampers are packed each December. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor Lifemanitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin ExpositorThe Manitoulin Expositor 2024 Previous articleFederation delays trail grooming until Ministry of Transportation signs off on ditch runs