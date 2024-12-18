Top 5 This Week

More articles

A helping hand at Christmas

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
The rewards of the Little Current Lions Club’s Catch the Ace has been benefiting the Island community at large including this generous $5,000 donation to the Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) Food Bank. In photo Lion President Bruce Burnett, right, gifts Vanessa Glasby, MFR’s food security program supervisor, with the donation at the Freshwater Church in Mindemoya where the Christmas food hampers are packed each December.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Federation delays trail grooming until Ministry of Transportation signs off on ditch runs

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.