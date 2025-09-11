ALFRED MAURICE ARMSTRONG

December 9, 1929 – September 4, 2025

In loving memory of Alfred Maurice Armstrong, who passed away on Thursday, September 4, 2025 in his 96th year at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya with close family members by his side. He was born December 9, 1929 to Alfred Armstrong and Margaret (nee Phalen) and lived his young life on the Gordon / Barrie Island farm. He came from a large family consisting of siblings, William, Alvin, Clarence, Elva (all predeceased) and younger brother Ronald. He left the Island to work as helmsman driving barges from Sault Ste. Marie to Detroit and then working on the lake boats for a few years. After marrying his wife Nelda (nee Rumley), they moved to Collingwood where their first son was born. He continued to work lake boats for another trip and then got a job with Georgian China. After a time, he was offered a position working at McQuarrie’s garage in Spragge. He took a course in vulcanizing tires and then ran the tire department for quite a few years. This became the family’s new home where they welcomed another two children. In 1965 the family moved back to Gore Bay to own and run a hardware store on the main street of town and lived above the store. He became an active member of the community, volunteering in the ambulance service, the Lion’s Club and joining the Masonic Lodge. He was always enjoying life by curling, hunting and especially fishing. They sold the store eventually and the family moved to their home on Lighthouse Road and enjoyed a waterfront view of the Bay. Alf was married for 35 years and then lost his wife to cancer in 1990. He continued to work at the local CO-OP store until he retired and then kept busy repairing and servicing sewing machines and doing carpet cleaning. Throughout his life he made many friends and was well liked. He was honoured as Senior of the Year for Gordon / Barrie Island in 2014. He lived the last years of his life with Ted and Maureen; a stones throw from where he was raised. He still enjoyed riding his ATV and playing crib with his dear friend Joe. He is survived by his children William (Ted) (Maureen), Peter (Heather) and Myrna (Dan) Cluff. He will be greatly missed by grandchildren Elizabeth (Jeffery) Hartin (children Henry, Jack, Waylon and James), Sarah Armstrong (Chad) Brazier, Katie (Zachary) Mayer (children Isla and Logan), Adric Cluff, Josh Armstrong, and Zack Armstrong. He was a special “Uncle Alf” to Thomas Barnett-DeGiuli (children Ava, Lauren and Nicholas), Shannon (Jeff) Erskine (sons Ethan and Myles) and Adam (Bernadette) DeGiuli (daughter Lacey). He was fortunate to forge strong ties with the Hartin great-grandchildren, who will always treasure spending time with him over homemade popcorn made by Alf in his hot air popcorn maker. Although his other great-grandchildren did not live close by, he dearly loved their visits. He was very much a family man. He will be fondly remembered by his brother Ron Armstrong (Barbara), sister-in-law Sheila Marshall-Hennebury (Bob), as well as his many nieces, nephews and their families. A graveside service will take place in Silver Lake Cemetery on October 3, 2025 at 12 noon, followed by a luncheon at the home of his son Ted at 410 Armstrong Road, Gore Bay. Everyone is welcome. Please come and share memories and fellowship. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Gore Bay Medical Centre or the charity of your choice.