ALICE MONKHOUSE

July 24, 1933 – April 27, 2021

Alice passed peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Walter Monkhouse (predeceased). Loving mother of Joanne (Bruce) Moggy. Grandma of Kelly (Ian) Phillips, Adam (Sylvia) Moggy, Jeremy (Brittany Morphet) Moggy, Daniel Moggy, Asher Moggy, Hannah Moggy, Noah Moggy, Zachary (Hayley) Moggy and Elijah Moggy. Great-grandma of Elizebeth, Levi, Abigail and Ayla. Sister to John (Cathy) Montour of Mexico and Robert Brant (predeceased) of Hagersville. Will be missed by sister-in-law Lillian Liscumb of Oakville. Aunt to Michael (Tuesday) Brant of Hagersville, Laura (Roy) Wagner of Oakville and Nancy (Ken) Calhoun (both predeceased) of Oakville. Alice was born in Hagersville, ON . She moved to Nova Scotia at an early age, then to the Island at age 18. Alice attended Ottawa Civic to become a Registered Nurse. She returned to Manitoulin, where she married Walter, subsequently working at Manitoulin Health Centre for almost 40 years. She spent her time with family, between her Little Current residence and her cottage on Manitowaning Bay. A private family visitation and funeral will be held with burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.