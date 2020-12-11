Alvin Ross family estate bequeaths $375,000 to Manitoulin Health Centre Little Current site

LITTLE CURRENT – The Little Current site of Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) has received a generous bequest from the estate of Alvin Ross with the first instalment of $375,000. At the request of the Ross family, these funds are directed to the Little Current site.

John and Lillian Ross moved to Little Current in the winter of 1954 from their home in Newfoundland. John served as an OPP officer in Little Current, Manitowaning, Mindemoya, Sudbury, Gore Bay and Espanola. He enjoyed his time on Manitoulin as the area reminded him of Prince Edward Island. Lillian always provided a warm, welcoming home for their family and friends. Lillian passed away on October 4, 2015 and John passed away on November 12, 2017.

John and Lillian were parents to two children, Waveline (Wavie) and Alvin. Wavie attended Assiginack Public School and the public school in Mindemoya. She attended high school in Sudbury and finished Grade 13 at Manitoulin Secondary School. Wavie went on to receive her diploma in nursing in Sudbury in 1975.

Wavie spent much of her nursing career at MHC in Little Current. Lynn Foster, CEO of MHC recalls, “when I arrived at MHC, almost 16 years ago, Wavie worked as a nurse manager. Like her mother, I suppose, she too was warm, welcoming and always wore a smile. It was clear that nursing was her calling.”

Wavie passed away on November 2, 2014.

Alvin attended school in Assiginack and Mindemoya. He began his high school studies in Sudbury but soon returned to Manitoulin where he finished his high school studies at Manitoulin Secondary School. Alvin studied forestry in Sault Ste. Marie. He then pursued his passion for big trucks, working for Manitoulin Transport for the balance of his work life. Alvin passed away on May 4, 2019.

“It is truly humbling to know that MHC touched the lives of the Ross family to such an extent. We will honour their memory and wishes,” stated Ms. Foster.

MHC and the board of directors would like to express their sincere thanks to Mr. Alvin Ross for this very generous gift and his interest in the health of the Island community.