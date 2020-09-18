Annual Christmas in Kagawong celebrations to take place October 10

KAGAWONG - The annual Christmas in Kagawong celebrations will take place once again this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The (Billings) Economic Development Committee has decided that the Christmas in Kagawong celebrations will take place on Saturday, October 10 during the Thanksgiving weekend, from 10 am to 3 pm,” said Billings councillor Sharon Alkenbrack, a member of the Billings EDO ...