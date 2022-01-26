Annual Expositor Valentine poetry contest call for entries

Be a sweetie, give this story a readie

MANITOULIN – Valentine’s Day will shortly be visible on our calendars and so The Expositor’s annual Valentine’s Poetry Contest is calling for entries.

This annual event has been ongoing since the mid-1980s and the prize for the winning verses has remained the same through the years: lovers’ dining for two at the Manitoulin restaurant of the winner’s choice.

(In the current pandemic circumstance, this could be by way of a gift certificate however, as of January 31, restaurants will re-open with capacity limits.)

The deadline for your heartfelt entries is Friday, February 4.

Entries can be dropped off at The Expositor office, emailed to editor@manitoulin.com, faxed to 705-368-3822 or posted to the Expositor Office, Box 369, Little Current, Ont. P0P 1K0.

Entries will be published in The Expositor’s February 9 issue, with the winning entry announced then as well.

Happy Valentine’s writing!