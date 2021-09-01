AOK artist chalks up design for Every Child Matters

AUNDECK OMNI KANING – Artist Star Nahwegahbo of Aundeck Omni Kaning has her sights set on creating an adult colouring book featuring her colourful designs. Ms. Nahwegahbo recently decided to up the ante on the colouring book idea, providing some great outdoor fun for folks of all ages.

“Last year, because of social distancing, I was hired by an organization to work in their food distribution program,” she said. “They told me to do whatever I would like, I do these drawings because I want to make a colouring book. Then I thought, ‘why don’t I make a big colouring book for community members to colour in with chalk?’”

With some careful calculations and a remarkably deft hand, Ms. Nahwegahbo set about creating the outlines of one of her designs.

The result is a stunning design laid out in the Four Directions parking lot that community members of all ages dropped in to help fill out.

“It’s been great to see so many of the community members, children and elders, coming out to take part in the project,” said Ms. Nahwegahbo. “But to see the whole thing you almost need to have a drone to see the whole thing,” she laughed.