Assiginack Council Notes

Clover Valley schoolhouse declared surplus

Assiginack council passed resolution 062-04-2021 which declared the Clover Valley schoolhouse, Concession 7, part lot 28, as surplus to its needs and to advertise it for sale. The property is expected to be listed with a real estate broker this week.

Water system financial plan

Council reviewed the Township of Assiginack water system financial plan as prepared by DFA Infrastructure International Inc., a requirement for the township’s water system licence renewal application (set to expire September 14, 2021) for both the Manitowaning and Sunsite water treatment plants.

The query, “what plans does the ministry have for systems that are demonstrably not (financially) viable?” was raised following the review, which included more projected year-over-year deficits.

Cheque register

Council passed the following accounts for payment: general, $220,783.61; and payroll, $63,578.23.

Application for consent

Council received an application for consent from the Manitoulin Planning Board from Harold and Dorothy Faye Clarke who are requesting the creation of a new 800 square metre lot at 14 LeCourt Street.

Council stated it had no objection to the consent application.

Fire Department funds

Council passed Bylaw 21-05 to enter into an agreement with the Ontario Fire Marshal for funding in the amount of $4,800 to be used for training and equipment as per the intended purpose of the Fire Safety grant Program.