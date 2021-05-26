Assiginack Council Notes

Accounts for payment

Council received the following accounts for payment: general, $242,279.74; and payroll, $42,906.47.

Horticultural Society support

Council received a request from the Assiginack Horticultural Society, requesting financial assistance to purchase plants and to maintain the flower beds at the museum as well as the flower barrels around Manitowaning.

Council passed a motion to contribute $1,000 to the society and thanked them for their efforts.

Grinding services

Council entered an agreement with Sittler Grinding Inc. for the grinding of brush and wood waste materials at a cost of $35,120 in 2021. The municipality will tender for its future grinding needs.

Sidewalk repair

Council reviewed a letter from Allan and Anne Elliott regarding a section of sidewalk in need of repair on Napier Street in Manitowaning.

“The sidewalk is currently in an unsafe condition, we and others have tripped over the uneven full and broken slabs of cement, the strips of grass growing between,” the Elliotts write. “We have slipped on gravel coming off Arthur Street and the wet mud in various location during rainy/wet weather. Not only is the sidewalk unsightly, but it is also a safety concern for ourselves, people walking on the sidewalk and the municipality.”

The couple also attached photos of the problematic sidewalk for council’s attention.

As a result, council passed a resolution to instruct public works to replace the sidewalks along Napier Street from Howe to Albert streets and that the public works superintendent review all sidewalks in Manitowaning and prepare a repair and/or reconstruction plan for council’s review.

Councillor Christina Jones said she was happy to see a review done of the sidewalks. Mayor Dave Ham and Councillor Moggy agreed.

Arts and culture committee

Assiginack’s economic development officer Shelba Millette has suggested council strike an arts and culture multi-purpose hub committee which would “fulfill the hands-on community approach required in establishing a highly successful and innovative rural-sized yet world-class arts, culture and events centre in the Township of Assiginack.”

Councillors Rob Maguire and Jones volunteered to be the councillor representatives on the committee.

Building permit fees

Council passed Bylaw 083-05-2021 respecting construction, demolition and change of use permits, inspections and fees.

The permits and their fees are as follows: new construction (main floor): valuation cost per square foot, $200, permit fee: $12 per 1,000 square feet; new construction (second storey), valuation cost per square foot, $150, permit fee, $12 per 1,000 square feet; new construction (basement), $100, permit fee: $12 per 1,000 square feet; additions and structural renovations: valuation cost per square foot, $200, permit fee: $12 per 1,000 square feet (min. $300); interior renovations: valuation cost per square foot, $100, permit fee: $12 per 1,000 square feet (min. $300); demolition/moving permit: ): valuation cost per square foot, not applicable, permit fee, $100 per structure; accessory building, valuation cost per square foot, $100, permit fee: $12 per 1,000 square feet (min. $300).