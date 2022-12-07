Assiginack gives six months notice for Norisle Steamship Society to produce plan for the ship

Society optimistic about refurbishing ship for service

MANITOWANING—Council for the municipality of Assiginack has agreed that, by April 28, 2023, it is seeking a final proposal from the S.S. Norisle Steamship Society and will be investigating all other options for removal of the Norisle before making a final decision on what to do with the ship. This comes as news that major progress has been made by the Steamship Society.

John Coulter, director of restoration for the society told The Expositor, “We have made some progress. The Heddle Shipyard Marine in Hamilton has quoted on engineering and steelwork that they would do at cost, and also to help assist us in fundraising.”

As has been previously reported, the S.S. Norisle Steamship Society proposal is for complete restoration of the ship, to a four-star Great Lakes Cruising Ship. The Norisle would be the one, if not the only, Canadian cruise ship that would venture throughout all of the Great Lakes, under steam pressure.

“The expansive independent study that was previously carried out on the ship makes it clear that the proposal to turn it into a four-star Great Lakes cruise ship is viable,” said Mr. Coulter.

At a special meeting of Assiginack council last week, council passed a motion to “inform the Steamship Society that we will require their final proposal to remove the Norisle for council’s consideration by April 28, 2023. And that we inform them that we will be investigating all other options for removal of the vessel as well.”

“I am not asking for council to make a final decision on what is going to be done with the Norisle,” said Mayor Brenda Reid, at the meeting. “I am just asking council to consider giving the Steamship Society a timeline for a final proposal in six months. At that time, we can bring this back before we vote. Then a decision can be made after that time.” Salvage companies would also be contacted as well.

“I would like to have a representative of the Steamship Society come here to talk to council, to provide an understanding of where the project sits,” said Councillor Rob Maguire. “There has been some progress made and I think it behooves council to invite their representatives come here to make a presentation to council.”

“I would agree to that,” stated Mayor Reid. “Would that presentation be their final proposal?”

“I would not want to put words in their mouth,” said Councillor Maguire.

Councillor Jennifer Hooper added, “let’s work with them on this.”

“They have a plan/proposal that they could share with council,” said Councillor Maguire. “My preference would be to invite them to a council meeting.”

Council agreed they would invite the Steamship Society representatives to meet with council to provide an update on the project and progress report.

“I didn’t ask council to make a decision on what we are going to do with the Norisle, but I asked council to consider a motion to set a deadline from six months from now, April 28, 2023, to look at all options, including the steamship company and salvage companies, and anyone else who has possible proposals for us to consider,” Mayor Brenda Reid told The Expositor after the special council meeting last week.

After April 28, 2023, “then council can make a final decision on what they want to do with the ship,” said Mayor Reid.

“To me, it is very exciting to see that Eastern Canada’s largest shipyard, Heddle Marine wants to get involved with reviving this historic ship,” said Councillor Maguire. “Representatives of Heddle had been here in the summer inspecting the ship. This could be a significant Canadian attraction on the Great Lakes.” If the steamship proposal is carried out, “not only would it take the liability to our municipality off the books, it would mean the first passenger steamship built in Canada after World War II would be active again.”

“The market study carried out by the Steamship Society shows that their proposal would be viable,” continued Councillor Maguire. “To me, my first responsibility as a councillor is to the township and make sure we are saved of maintaining the risk and liability with the ship.”

“But to me the best option is the proposal made by the Steamship Society,” continued Councillor Maguire. “I have faith and trust in the Society, Wayne Fisher and John Coulter. They were instrument in saving the RMS Segwun Steamship (in Muskoka and others. If anyone can save the Norisle, they can.”

“From an economic development point of view (and this was part of the feasibility study), the ship could come here to Manitowaning once a week. I think the Steamship Society Plan is the best plan and, from a ratepayer’s perspective, the most viable pan is to support the association. I am hopeful they will succeed.”

“That’s why I said to the new council that we need to talk to the steamship reps, as well as looking at contingency plans,” said Councillor Maguire.

“I would have preferred council not set a timeline date,” continued Councillor Maguire. “But it does allow us to meet with them (Steamship Society) and to get all the ducks in a row. Council wants ratepayers to know that we want to be free of liability regarding the ship and I trust the process is the most logical one and the one with the most potential economic benefits. The Norisle is a piece of Canadian Heritage.”