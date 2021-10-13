Assiginack Public School students double fundraising goal for annual Terry Fox Run

by Madison McCarville

MANITOWANING – Terry Fox once said, “Anything is possible if you try.” On Friday, October 1 at 2 pm, the Grade 7/8 class gave their biggest try. They ran and organized the annual Terry Fox School Run at Assiginack Public School. They created morning announcements, posters, videos, social media posts, and hosted a virtual assembly. All of the students and staff participated in the run.

The Grade 7/8s were determined to raise money and help all of the people battling cancer. They set a goal of $1,000, however, the school came together and raised a whopping $2,230, doubling their goal and raising the most amount of money ever in 11 years of participation! Prior to the run, students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 enjoyed a virtual visit with Fred Fox, Terry’s brother, decorated a banner and participated in a Terry cheer contest. In recognition of their efforts, students will be participating in various fun activities, such as pajama day, extra recess, or a movie on Friday.

When asked about the Terry Fox Run, Mrs. Chapman, principal at Assiginack Public School said, “It was great seeing all of the students working towards one common goal.”

“I enjoyed encouraging the younger kids to run. It was a really fun experience,” said Isabella Hughson, a Grade 8 student and Terry Fox School Run organizer.

The students of Assiginack Public School thank everyone for supporting this year’s annual event and hope to have your support for years to come! Donations are still being accepted online at terryfoxschoolrun.org.