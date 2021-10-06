Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong receives community vision youth award

WIIKWEMKOONG – Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, who is the Anishinabek Nations Chief Water Commissioner, garnered another award recently.

Last week, Ms. Peltier was chosen from among five young women, each of whom are making a difference in the world and using their voice for positive social change, to receive the 2021 RevoluntionHer Community Vision Youth Award.

The award recognizes youth between the ages of 13-18 operating as a volunteer, philanthropist or entrepreneur. “The ideal candidates are active in their community and are passionate about speaking and spearheading to create a better future for the next generation,” a release says.

“Autumn Peltier is a 16-year-old Anishinaabe environmental activist for the Indigenous People in Canada,” the RevolutionHer profile reads. “She began to use her voice at the age of eight to bring awareness about boil water advisories on Indigenous communities across Canada. She wanted to bring awareness that young Indigenous kids younger than her didn’t know what clean drinking water from a tap was. She also was confused that there were Indigenous communities in Ontario that didn’t have clean water for over 25 years. What confused her is that Canada is a resource wealthy country and her people lived in third world conditions. So, she began to use her voice for the people and the water.”

The competition, held across North America, garnered over 1,600 nominations being delivered, and 151 women and youth selected from the voting round. A selection committee announced the top finalists on June 18.

Since 2013, the RevolutionHer annual awards has recognized over 3,000 women and created over $200,000 in combined bursaries, mentorships and promotion to its winners.

Ms. Peltier will receive a prize package valued over $5,000 to help amplify her cause and support her success.