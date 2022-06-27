BARBARA NANCY SAMPSON

Barbara Nancy Sampson passed away at home suddenly on May 10, 2022. Barbara was born in Sheshegwaning, Manitoulin Island and resided in Toronto. Predeceased by her parents, Ivan and Louise Sampson; her brother Jessie; sisters Muriel and Ella. Survived by sister Norma Sampson of Philadelphia and her many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will take place on Manitoulin Island in Sheshegwaning on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 2 pm. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through AdamsFuneralHome.ca.