Batman’s, Stanley Park recognized by Camping in Ontario with awards

SHEGUIANDAH—Two Manitoulin Island business have been recognized with awards from Camping in Ontario.

Batman’s Cottages and Campground in Sheguiandah has been recognized with the 2022 Campers Choice Award-Best Rental Accommodation, while Stanley Park Campgrounds in Spring Bay is a 2022 camper’s choice award winner for best beach. For the latter, this is the second year in a row they have won this award.

“It was awesome to be selected for this award,” stated Lisa Deschamps, who owns Batman’s with her husband Andre and their two daughters, Chantal and Lisa. “People had the opportunity to put their vote in for the season on their favourite rental accommodation, and it is through their voting that we were chosen the best in the province for rental accommodations. They sent us an email indicating we had won the award.”

In an email to Batman’s from Jenn Bheemsingh, events and marketing coordinator for Camping in Ontario she wrote, “Congratulations! We are happy to announce that you have won a 2022 Camper’s Choice Award for Best Rental Accommodation! Campers have voted and spoken-you’re the best!”

“The award will be presented in the spring,” said Ms. Deschamps.

Ms. Deschamps said, “we are a private campground, not owned by the government, and anyone can visit our campground.”

“We want to thank our valued members (customers),” said Ms. Deschamps. “We are going into our 16th season next spring. We are fortunate that we only had a hiccup in staff, we have had exceptional staff over the past several years that allowed us to achieve our goals.”

Tina Tolsma, who owns and operates Stanley Park Campgrounds with her husband Randy said, “we are very proud to win the Camping Ontario prize for the best beach for the second year in a row. It is our customers that go on the Camping Ontario website to vote.”

Ms. Tolsma said, “our beach is a natural beautiful sandy beach. People like to walk the sandy beach shoreline out into the lake which is not terribly deep.”

Both Manitoulin businesses will be officially receiving their awards in March.