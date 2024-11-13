Big buck contest!

Top 5 This Week

Tom Sasvari
Author: Tom Sasvari
Got a trophy deer? Send photos to The Expositor for your chance to win!

MANITOULIN—With it being that time of the year again, we want your pictures of deer as Tom’s Expositor Big Buck Roundup is being held again this year. 

“Two years ago, we had one of the best responses we have ever had for the contest with around 30 entries. Last year we only had a total of eight. I’m hoping there will be a lot more entries this year,” stated Tom Sasvari, Expositor editor. 

If you harvest a buck, your first deer, or have an unusual picture to share during next week’s annual Manitoulin deer hunt, then you should send them in. 

“Due to numerous inquiries, not only will be taking photo entries of hunters’ harvests for the deer gun hunt, we are also taking photo entries from the bow hunt season as,” said Mr. Sasvari.

Email photos of you with your deer by the deadline of 5 pm on Sunday, November 24. Along with your photo, please include your name, where you harvested the deer and the day you did, how big the deer is, including its weight and the number of points. 

By entering the contest, you could be eligible for a couple of prizes. The winner of the contest will receive a $100 gift certificate from Up Top Sport Shop in Mindemoya, with second prize being a $50 gift certificate, again from Up Top Sports.

Send photos and information to tom@manitoulin.com.

Tom Sasvari serves as the West Manitoulin news editor for The Expositor. Mr. Sasvari is a graduate of North Bay’s Canadore College School of Journalism and has been employed on Manitoulin Island, at the Manitoulin West Recorder, and now the Manitoulin Expositor, for more than a quarter-century. Mr. Sasvari is also an active community volunteer. His office is in Gore Bay.
