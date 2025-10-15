Billings adds voice to those Island communities saying ‘no’ to Georgian Bay Aspiring Geopark

KAGAWONG—Billings township council, as well as other municipalities and all First Nations on Manitoulin Island, are in alignment with the Township of Archipelago in its opposition to a proposed Georgian Bay Aspiring Geopark (which includes Manitoulin Island).

“We are all in agreement that we don’t support the geopark proposal,” said Billings Councillor Dave Hillyard at a council meeting last week. “It is interesting that (Archipelago) is coming forward with their opposition as they are so close to the proposed geopark area (and its proponents).” He pointed out opposition has been expressed by the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI), Gore Bay and the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising.”

“This is our Island, and we need to support each of our letters and motions to the proposed geopark, especially when, for instance, we could lose funding sources with a geopark being created,” said Councillor Hillyard.

Mayor Bryan Barker noted this issue has come in front of council previously. “I think we should support Archipelago and their letter.”

“It is very important that we do this,” stated Councillor Ian Anderson.

Bert Liverance, reeve of the Township of Archipelago wrote in a letter to Billings council dated September 23, Canadian Geoparks Network co/chair Frances Heydeman and Aspiring Georgian Bay Geopark executive director Tony Pigott: “On behalf of the council of the Township of The Archipelago, we write to express our formal opposition to the proposed Aspiring Georgian Bay Geopark. The Archipelago does not support its inclusion within the boundaries of the proposed Georgian Bay Geopark and request to be removed from all maps, plans, and promotional materials related to this initiative.”

“As steward of approximately 26 percent of the total shoreline of Georgian Bay, The Archipelago places the highest priority on conservation, planning and sustainable management. The protection and preservation of the area’s natural heritage is central to our mandate and municipal operations. Council has determined that the Geopark initiative is not in the interest of our residents, nor the long-term stewardship of this fragile and irreplaceable region,” wrote Reeve Liverance. “On September 19, council passed a resolution formally opposing the inclusion of the township in the proposed Geopark. The resolution affirms that The Archipelago will not provide a letter of support, endorsement, or participation in this initiative. It further states that council urges all levels of government and the Canadian Geoparks Network to redirect funding and attention to the urgent environmental and shoreline protection priorities of Georgian Bay. We appreciate your attention to our concerns and trust that our position will be fully respected in the consideration of this initiative.”

The Expositor previously reported on motions passed by NEMI, Gore Bay, and other municipalities indicating their opposition to the Geopark proposal.

The United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising also expressed its opposition to the Geopark proposal. In a letter dated July 28 to Frances Heydeman, states, “On behalf of the (UCCMM) Tribal Council, we wish to express our strong opposition to Manitoulin Island being included in the proposal of the aspiring UNESCO Georgian Bay Geopark. UCCMM Tribal Council represents the interests of Aundeck Omni Kaning, M’Chigeeng, Sheguiandah, Sheshegwaning, Whitefish River, Zhiibaahaasing First Nations on Manitoulin Island,” wrote UCCMM Tribal Chair Patsy Corbiere, who is also chief of the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation.

“A major concern is the lack of consultation,” wrote UCCMM Tribal Chair Corbiere. “Our UCCMM First Nations have not been consulted in any way on this proposed international designation of a geopark that is including Manitoulin Island.”

“According to the UNESCO website, a global geopark is managed by a legally recognized body under national legislation. Under this management body, they are apparently responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive plan that includes governance, development, communication, protection, infrastructure, finances and partnerships,” wrote Chief Corbiere. Although UNESCO states, “Geoparks do not have any legal jurisdiction over their area, we don’t not want another governing management body that believes they have jurisdiction over our traditional territorial lands. With such a large area for the designation there is no way of having unified and cohesive partnerships with too many different interest groups and communities.”

Chief Corbiere added, “Manitoulin Island is richly unique on its own with beautiful landscapes and Anishinaabe culture. We the (UCCMM) do not consent to the Aspiring UNESCO Georgian Bay Geopark and demand that Manitoulin Island be removed from this proposal.”

Billings passed a resolution indicating its support for Archipelago and all other communities in opposition to the geopark designation and have a letter indicating that sent off to local MPs and MPPs.