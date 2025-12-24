Billings council requests MTO safety improvements at site of fatal November 13 crash

KAGAWONG—Billings council is requesting the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) take several steps to provide for more safety improvements at Highway 540 and the concession Road 8 turnoff to prevent further motor vehicle accidents in the area. This call came because of a fatal four-vehicle accident that took place at this stretch of road on November 13 that claimed the life of 33-year-old Kyle Bond of Manitowaning.

“I am personally saddened by the whole situation,” stated Billings councillor Dave Hillyard at a council meeting held earlier this month. “I knew the gentleman (who was fatally injured in the accident). He was a wonderful person. It is tragic.”

This comes after a letter had been forwarded to council by local resident Diane Larocque who had been involved in the four-vehicle accident.

“I am writing today not only as a resident, but as someone who has been personally and deeply affected by the dangerous conditions at the bottom of the steep hill on Highway 540 where it turns onto Concession Road 8. This location has long been treacherous, but the events of November 13, 2025 have made it impossible for me to remain silent any longer,” wrote Ms. Larocque.

“This corner is extremely dark at night, with no street lighting to guide drivers or warn them of the upcoming turn,” wrote Ms. Larocque. “The lack of a turning lane forces vehicles to slow down sharply on the main highway, an especially perilous situation when drivers behind them are descending a steep hill with limited visibility.”

“On November 13, 2025, these conditions contributed to a devastating multi-vehicle collision that claimed a life,” wrote Ms. Larocque. “I was struck from behind during this accident, and the memory of that moment—the impact, the chaos and the knowledge that someone lost their life there—still weighs heavily on me. It is painful to know that his tragedy might have been prevented if proper safety measures had been in place.”

“I am pleading with the council to take this issue seriously and act swiftly,” continued Ms. Larocque. “No family should have to experience the heartbreak and trauma that occurred at this intersection. For the safety of everyone who travels this route, I urgently request: the installation of a streetlight to significantly improve visibility during nighttime hours and the creation of a dedicated turning lane from Highway 540 onto Concession Road 8 to prevent sudden stops and reduce the risk of rear-end collisions.”

“These changes are not extravagant, they are necessary,” wrote Ms. Larocque. “They could save lives. I sincerely hope that my experience, and the tragedy that occurred, will move the council to prioritize this intersection before another life is lost.”

“Thank you for your time, your compassion and your action on this critical matter,” continued Ms. Larocque. “I would be grateful to be kept informed of any decisions or progress regarding these improvements and I am available to speak further if needed.”

Councillor Hillyard said council should consider putting in its budget the installation of lights at the Highway 540-Concession 8 road turnoff. He also was in agreement to sending a letter to the MTO asking for the road to be widened to have a turning lane (from Highway 540 onto Concession Road 8).

“I am unaware of the guidelines that are in place for streetlights to be installed,” said Councillor Ian Anderson, who said if the township can install lights itself this should be the case.

Mayor Bryan Barker said the township can research the street light installation, which would include the need to lobby the MTO for full support to have streetlights allowed as the highway is provincially owned. He noted that even if the township was allowed to install streetlights it would need to be township property and the signs would probably be so far off the main road that they would be ineffective. He said a turning lane would be ideal and was also in favour of signage.

However, he pointed out the township has been lobbying the MTO for many years to put safety measures in place near the highway area through Kagawong at the Bridal Veil Falls area, but nothing has ever come of this.

“I agree, we really need to push the MTO really hard on this issue,” said Mayor Barker. “And if they won’t help maybe we will have to put streetlights up ourselves and look at other options to provide safety (at the accident site).”

Council passed a resolution, moved by Councillors Vince Grogan and Ian Anderson, that the township of Billings “hereby receives the letter from Ms. Larocque for discussion and consideration; and further, that council directs the CAO to send a letter to the MTO regarding additional lighting, more signage and widening of the turnoff lane.”

“Everything happened so fast, I didn’t know what was happening,” Ms. Larocque told The Expositor of her experience in the accident. “I was about to stop and turn on to the Concession 8 road and I got rear-ended by the vehicle behind me. Everything happened so fast I’m not sure exactly what took place what took place. I wasn’t even aware until later that (Mr. Bond) and his vehicle had ended up in the ditch.”

Mr. Bond has been hailed as a hero by many who were party to the accident who said his actions of swerving into the oncoming lane to avoid the vehicles that had entered his lane, the result of a previous incident on that stretch of road, saved lives that night.