Billings councillor suggests municipal hotline to report Bridal Veil rule-breakers

KAGAWONG—While Billings township still has quite a bit of research to complete before making a final decision on what action they will take to provide better management of Bridal Veil Falls, a township councillor brought up the issue of a bounty being provided by the township for members of the public who send in videos or photos to the township when individuals are swimming in—or causing any type of disruption—to the falls.

“What about a bounty being established,” said Councillor Vince Grogan at a meeting last week. “Everything that people do is caught on a cell phone these days. What if we put a bounty up of, say, $500 for someone filming and providing the information that leads to an apprehension taking place of someone who is doing something they shouldn’t at the falls? Maybe this would reduce any abuse taking place at the falls.”

“Without a doubt I was serious (about this proposal) and having people providing information and video of someone who is not being respectful,” said Councillor Grogan after the meeting.

“We can take this into consideration, but I don’t know if it would be applicable,” said Mayor Bryan Barker.

Council received an update from CAO/clerk Veronique Dion on research she has done on the issue, at its meeting last week.

“The incidence of a deceased turtle from this summer sparked concerns from the community. In October, council provided some comments and direction to review options for the better management of Bridal Veil Falls to ensure that tourism activity remains safe for individuals as well as the wildlife and ecosystem fund along the Kagawong River and to ensure the municipality is protected from risk of activities occurring at the falls.”

“I think at a previous meeting we agreed we needed more information, and to make some decisions on what we can do,” said Mayor Barker.

Ms. Dion said, “my report is not as complete as I would like it to be, but I can provide council and update on the work that I have done. I will provide more complete information on it. I reached out the ministry of natural resources and asked if they carried out an investigation into the turtle incident.” She has not yet received a definitive answer as to whether an investigation took place or not but will be reaching out again to the local officers, she said.

“I researched a camera being installed in the falls area,” said Ms. Dion. “It would cost $1,000 to be installed and internet would cost about $60-100 per month. Live stream could be set up so people could see the falls at any time of the day.”

“The security guard option does not seem feasible as it would be cost prohibitive hiring someone to do this for four months of the year,” Ms. Dion told council. “I looked at a number of sites in Hamilton that have falls but they don’t have a list of rules and regulations that visitors to the falls have to follow.”

Ms. Dion said in the research she did several other municipalities that have falls but there is not much in terms of details as to how they manage their falls area.

Ms. Dion indicated that a toll system is not feasible and that council was not in favour of removing the stairs at Bridal Veil, or other options.

A zoning bylaw amendment (designed to prevent people from swimming under the falls) can be done quickly, said Ms. Dion. “I would recommend whatever council decides they would like to look at, that good consultations with the public be part of this because there is a lot of interest in this issue.” She also noted increased signage at the falls might not be read my members of the public.

“This is where I’m at with the research I have done so far,” said Ms. Dion, who noted that she will be contacting other municipalities that have falls in their community to find out what they have in place.

“It is probably premature to have a full discussion on the issue when there is more information coming,” said Mayor Barker.

Ms. Dion said she is hoping to gather all the information needed by the first council meeting in January.

At a council meeting in October, council agreed that something needed to be done to dissuade people from swimming at Bridal Veil Falls due to the effects this has on fish spawning areas, other species and the ecosystem, but coming to a final decision on what that alternative should be is proving to be difficult. Council had directed township staff to do more research on the issue including discussing alternatives with the MNR and Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association to look at alternatives. At that meeting Billings council had considered a report from the CAO/clerk that explains Bridal Veil Falls has become an area of negative attention following the discovery of a deceased turtle on its banks. The activities at the falls have become concerning with individuals bathing in the small water area at the base of the falls, disrupting habitat by creating dams and using soap and shampoo, using the river to relieve themselves, throwing litter in the river and along the banks and fishing in the river during restricted times. People also walk under the falls, stand or sit on the brink of the falls, garbage and other items are thrown into the river and even ATVs are used on the river trail path. The deceased turtle incident has shed some light on over-tourism in sensitive areas such as the Kagawong River and the need to ensure certain areas are protected from the negative effects of human traffic.