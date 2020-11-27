Billing’s fire chief resignation accepted with regret

KAGAWONG - Billings Township’s long-time fire chief Merv Gilchrist has announced his resignation.

Billings Mayor Ian Anderson said at a council meeting last week, “we have a letter from our fire chief, of his resignation, that we will have to accept, with regret.”

In his letter to council Mr. Gilchrist, who has been the township fire chief since 2002 wrote, “it is with regret that I must s...