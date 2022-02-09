Bluegrass in the Country gearing up for celebrations on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—The organizers of the popular Bluegrass in the Country event are planning to bring back the festival event this summer.

“We had a meeting last week and we are hoping to go ahead with the event,” said Janet Anning, a member of the event organizing committee and coordinator of Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO). “We have our fingers crossed and have the bands booked for the weekend. We want to also make sure there is space for everyone who participates and attends.”

Bluegrass in the Country is scheduled to take place June 9-12 in Providence Bay. The feature band is Claire Lynch, seven times international bluegrass award winner as well as Alicia Robicheau, Sweetgrass, Rescue Junction, Bonita Mercer, The Schoots, Robbbie Shawana, Double Barrel and The Canucky Bluegrass Boys.

All proceeds raised from Bluegrass in the Country go to Manitoulin Special Olympics.