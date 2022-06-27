BRIAN DOUGLAS KNOX

March 16, 1959 – May 25, 2022

In loving memory of Brian Douglas Knox, who passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital with his family by his side at the age of 63. He loved and was loved, words cannot express how much he will be missed by family and friends. Thank you Brian for a lifetime of memories. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Sandfield School House, Manitoulin Island. Donations in Brian’s memory can be made out to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, P.O. Box 284, Mindemoya, Ontario P0P 1S0. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome