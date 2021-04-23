Burnt out hydro pole cause of power outage

GORDON – Power was out in Gordon/Barrie Island and neighbouring locations on Friday of last week after a report of a hydro pole on fire.

Mike Addison, fire chief of the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island Joint Fire Department told the Recorder, “we had received a call of a hydro pole that was on fire on Poplar Road. The pole on top of the line had burned off. Those poles carry high voltage wires.”

Firefighters provided traffic control at the scene, until Hydro One work crews arrived on the scene to replace the hydro pole.

The power outage took place at about 8:30 am and it took several hours for work on the top of the burned hydro pole, which was replaced, to be carried out.