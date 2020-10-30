By working together, Island can make headway into closing the digital divide, says Blue Sky Net

MANITOULIN - While information provided by Blue Sky Economic Growth Corporation demonstrates the substantial gaps in broadband services on Manitoulin Island, by working together the Island can make headway and come up with hybrid solutions and the amount of funding that is required will be what drives the closing of the dig...

Fibre broadband in every Island household would cost over $121 million

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.