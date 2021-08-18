Canada going to polls September 20

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing posts four candidates

OTTAWA – It’s official, after weeks of speculation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Governor General Mary Simon at 10 am on Sunday, emerging an hour later to launch Canada’s 44th election campaign—signalling the key Liberal platform by asserting that Canadians need the opportunity to weigh in to decide “how we’ll finish the fight against COVID-19.”

“I think it’s important that Canadians make their voice heard as to how they want to end this pandemic, and how we’re going to build back better now,” Mr. Trudeau said during a press conference outside Rideau Hall. “This is about giving Canadians an opportunity to weigh in at a really pivotal time.”

This election will take place on September 20, following a 37-day campaign, the shortest allowed by law.

“The decisions your government makes right now will define the future your kids and grandkids grow up in. So in this pivotal, consequential moment, who wouldn’t want a say?” Prime Minister Trudeau queried, adding “Who wouldn’t want their chance to help decide where our country goes from here?”

Opposition parties lined up to assert their opposition to the election call, with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole accusing the Liberals of risking Canadians’ progress during the pandemic to play political games.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh called the election call “selfish” on the Liberal leader’s part. He said Justin Trudeau made the call because he is tired of having the NDP push him into providing more support to Canadians.

There are four nominated candidates for the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing seat. Incumbent NDP MP Carol Hughes, Conservative nominee John Sagman, Liberal nominee Duke Peltier and Green nominee Stephen Zimmermann. See page 3 for profiles.

***

The Expositor will be sending each candidate a question every week sounding out their positions on issues of interest to Islanders. Look for those questions and answers on Page 3 of each week’s paper edition.