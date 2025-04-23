Canada Votes 2025

Each week until the federal election, April 28, The Expositor is posing a question to each of the six candidates running to be the next MP of Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt. The Expositor did not hear back from the Conservative Party candidate Jim Bélanger by press time Monday.

The question is as follows:

In this election, in contrast to those of the past 20 years, there has been much less national emphasis on Canada’s—and Canadians’—response to the global warming crisis that we know we are facing.

Canada’s response to US tariffs and the cost of living have dominated this election cycle. There has been much discussion concerning ways to bring more of

Alberta’s oil and natural gas resources to our east and west coasts, and to the US, and relatively little time given to suggesting policies that address a reasonable response to a warming climate.

What is your party’s fundamental policy on this issue? How would it be implemented and in what time frame?

Jim Bélanger, Conservative

No response.

Andréane Chénier, NDP

The climate crisis is not something we can afford to sideline, even when other pressing issues dominate the headlines. It requires bold, immediate action—not just words. While other parties focus on helping big oil and gas companies, the NDP is focused on building a cleaner, fairer future for everyone.

The NDP will stop giving billions of dollars in subsidies to fossil fuel companies and invest that money in renewable energy like wind and solar power instead. We’ll make public transit better and more affordable, retrofit homes and buildings to use less energy, and support Canadian innovation in green technologies. These investments will create good, unionized jobs and lower household costs in the long run.

The NDP will make sure no one is left behind. That means helping workers in oil and gas industries transition into new, good-paying jobs in clean energy through retraining, job placement, and income security. We’ll also work closely with Indigenous communities, respecting their knowledge and sovereignty in protecting the land, water and climate.

We believe Canada must do its fair share to meet the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. That means reducing our emissions by at least 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, with a goal of reaching net-zero by 2050. We owe it to young people, future generations, and the planet to act now to meet these targets. The NDP has the courage and the plan to get it done.

Together, we will build a cleaner, fairer future for all.

Himal Hossain, Green Party

The Green Party’s fundamental policy on climate change is rooted in the belief that a just, sustainable, and thriving future is not only possible—it’s urgent. While other parties have shifted focus away from the climate crisis, we remain unwavering in our commitment to bold, science-based action.

Our policy begins with three key pillars:

Rapid Decarbonization: We aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2040. This means ending subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, placing a moratorium on new oil and gas projects, and investing massively in renewable energy infrastructure—wind, solar, tidal and geothermal.

A Just Transition for Workers and Communities: We don’t leave anyone behind. Workers in fossil fuel industries will be supported through retraining programs, job guarantees in the clean energy sector, and targeted investments in affected communities. This is a transition with workers, not against them.

Resilient Infrastructure and Green Innovation: We’ll invest in climate-resilient public infrastructure, from flood protections to sustainable public transit. We will also support Canadian innovation in clean tech and ensure our agricultural practices are regenerative and climate-smart.

Implementation Timeline: Immediately: End fossil fuel subsidies, freeze new oil and gas approvals, and redirect funds into clean energy and transit projects.

By 2026: Launch national programs for building retrofits, clean energy job training, and electric public transport expansion.

By 2030: Reach a 60 percent emissions reduction, powered by a renewable grid and a transformed economy.

The climate crisis is not a side issue—it’s the defining challenge of our time. The Green Party is the only party treating it with the seriousness and urgency it demands. We believe Canada must lead—not follow—in building a livable future.

Justin Leroux, Libertarian

Climate change is real. But the best solutions don’t come from Ottawa—they come from the innovation, stewardship, and resourcefulness of the people.

The Libertarian Party believes environmental stewardship should be guided by science, not political theatre, and implemented through decentralized, accountable, and voluntary means. Federal carbon taxes, corporate handouts to green tech giants, and layers of red tape have only driven up the cost of living while doing little to meaningfully reduce emissions.

Instead of punishing individuals and small businesses, we propose the following:

Phase out the carbon tax entirely—freeing up households and farmers while encouraging innovation, not dependency.

Remove federal barriers to alternative energy production so communities, especially rural and Indigenous, can develop solar, hydro, or nuclear projects without having to wait on bureaucrats in Ottawa. It does not mean a complete stop to all legislation, but there so many updated laws that need to get out of the way to allow communities to self-sustain and grow.

Incentivize local conservation through property rights, restoration initiatives, and community-managed resource zones—empowering regions to protect what they depend on. This is something the Island has always done very well; look at the clean up of Providence Bay many years back. You are a shining example of communities that care; other communities could easily adapt like this.

End corporate welfare for oil and green tech companies. If a technology works, it should thrive on its own merit in a competitive market—not because of taxpayer subsidies. This pushes for more innovation and allows for more creativity without the many tangled strings from Ottawa.

This plan begins immediately by ending harmful taxes and subsidies. It sets the stage for a long-term shift where Canadians—not politicians—lead environmental progress.

We can—and must—care for the Earth without sacrificing our freedoms, our prosperity, or our ability to heat our homes. We fully support green tech and movements, but not government interference.

Let’s build a future rooted in trust, local action, and real results—not slogans and penalties.

Shari St. Louis, People’s Party

The PPC does not believe the climate hysteria is real. We believe that Co2 is essential for all life on earth, this is backed by science.

We believe in carbon capture, done by our natural environment through our trees and plants.

We reject the over taxation of Canadians that has been done through this hysteria. Canadians are good stewards of this land, we hunt, fish and farm, we take good care of this nation responsibly and always have.

Canada is the most ecologically responsible oil producer on this earth. We do not believe that Canadians should be taxed in any way because we are bringing the most ethically and ecologically responsible oil to the people of this earth.

All Canadians should benefit from our oil reserves, and that includes increasing our capacity to refine our resources.

Canadians should be applauded for always taking care of this land and should never be reprimanded because we happen to have resources that the rest of the world wants and needs.

Marc Serré, Liberal

You’re absolutely right—climate action can’t take a back seat, even in an election dominated by other pressing issues. The Liberal Party remains firmly committed to meeting Canada’s climate targets while creating good jobs and securing our economic future.

Our fundamental policy is clear: cut emissions, grow the economy, and support workers in the transition. We’re the only party with a credible, real, science-based plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

As Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, I’ve worked directly on advancing Canada’s clean energy strategy and unlocking the potential of our critical minerals—especially in Northern Ontario.

Here’s how: Clean energy investments: Billions committed to clean power projects, grid modernization, and home energy retrofits—including in rural and northern communities.

Electric vehicles and critical minerals: We’re building a full supply chain—from responsibly extracting critical minerals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium in Northern Ontario, to manufacturing batteries and EVs—creating long-term jobs and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Support for workers and communities: Investing in skills training, Indigenous partnerships, and economic development to ensure Northern Ontario remains a leader in the clean economy.

This isn’t a someday plan—it’s already being implemented. We’ve cut emissions while growing the economy, and we’ve signed agreements with provinces to get clean electricity to 100 percent starting in 2035.

If re-elected, we’ll go further and faster—with Mark Carney’s leadership, we’ll accelerate clean technology adoption, support green industries, and keep Canada competitive in a low-carbon world—while ensuring Northern Ontario is at the heart of it.