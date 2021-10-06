Capital renovation projects completed at several Manitoulin Island RDSB schools

SUDBURY – Several Manitoulin Island schools have been part of the capital renovation projects carried out on schools within the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) this year.

Natalie Mousseau, manager of facilities for RDSB, outlined the many renovation projects that have taken place in both elementary and secondary schools this year. For Manitoulin Island schools she explained, “a water bottle filling station was installed at Central Manitoulin Public School (Mindemoya), Charles C. McLean Public School (Gore Bay) and Manitoulin Secondary School (M’Chigeeng First Nation).”

“At Assiginack Public School, brick was replaced at the school,” said Ms. Mousseau. “The gravel parking area was extended to allow more parking and improve traffic flow. As well, water lines were also replaced, as were windowsills.”

For CMPS “new boilers were installed, creating a more efficient heating system. An outdoor fenced in area was added to house the new propane tanks for the boilers. Building controls were also added, and water lines were replaced in the school.”

Ms. Mousseau continued, “ventilation units were installed at Assiginack Public School, Central Manitoulin Public School and Charles C. McLean Public School.”

Mechanical ventilation is being installed at Manitoulin Secondary School, added Ms. Mousseau.