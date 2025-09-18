CARMELITA CATHERINE EVELYN GENEREUX

(nee Cada)

October 11, 1939 – August 9, 2025

In loving memory of Carmelita Catherine Evelyn Genereux (nee Cada), who passed away peacefully in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, August 9, 2025 surrounded by her family at Health Sciences North at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband Lawrence, parents Leonard and Sarah (Pitawanakwat). She will be fondly remembered by her children Lawrence (Bonnie), Jacqueline (predeceased), Neal (predeceased), Leonard, Gary, Robert (Karen), Jason (Melanie) and Cory (Bonnie). Loved by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Beatrice, Sam, Roger, Caroline, Millie, Linda, Jean, Vivian, Lorda and Eugene. Survived by her sister Diane. Carm worked for the Little Current Hospital for 25 plus years and was an extremely hard worker. She could also be found cleaning homes on the side before or after her shifts at the hospital. She enjoyed social events and for many years she volunteered at the Little Current Auxiliary and could be found with Lawrence selling tickets and watching him work the customers. She was a person who valued family above all else. Her home was a haven for many over the years with their open door policy. Carmelita and her husband Lawrence made all who came to their home feel welcomed.When her children and grandchildren would come home, Carmilita’s face would always light up. Nothing moved her more than family. Carmelita was a loving wife to Lawrence for 50 years before he passed away. She was the best mother, mother-in-law and grandmother that anyone could ask for. She was the pillar of the family and will be missed, but never forgotten. Family and friends gathered for visitations at Island Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 from 12 noon to 7 pm and on Thursday, August 14, 2025 from 11am to 7 pm. The funeral service was held on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 11 am at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Little Current. Cremation followed. Donations can be made to Little Current Hospital Auxiliary. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.