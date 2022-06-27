CATHARINE JEAN GIFFEN

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Catharine J. Giffen (nee Lewis), on Friday, June 24, 2022. Her family will remember her for her limitless love, kindness, faith, wisdom, courage and stoicism. Catharine enjoyed a life of 88 years filled with laughter, long walks, friends and family. Dedicated as much to healthy living and positive thinking as she was to her family, Catharine was a proficient gardener, decorator and friend to all animals. She was “Dancing Grandma” to her grandchildren, an age-defying “68” to her grown children no matter which birthday she’d just previously celebrated. She was supportive of our goals and celebrated our victories, and each visit with her would end with a request to “Send me a quick note to let me know you got home safely”. Dear Mom, please send us a quick note to let us know you got home safely. We will love you and honour you forever. Devoted wife of husband Garth, a wonderful father and husband who predeceased Catharine. She will now return to his side for eternity. Survived by her children Bradley (Liliana), Randall (Silvia and family), Brenda and her husband Michael. Grandmother of Ajala (Shane) and Jordan; great-grandmother of Hunter, Juliette and Lachlan. Special thanks to the caring and attentive medical team at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Surgical Wing whose kind and attentive expertise brought comfort to Catharine and to each member of her family. A private family service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca.