Centennial Manor Auxiliary News

﻿We are very happy to announce that the Manitoulin Centennial Manor auxiliary members are back in action and working at developing many creative ideas of how we can continue to meet our objectives, goals and responsibilities to the residents this fall and winter.

Like so many other charities and organizations, the past two years provided various challenges for the auxiliary with provincial lockdown orders, limited fundraising opportunities and the inability to volunteer or decorate for special occasions.

Recently, we participated in the Fall Harvest Glory Days competition by creating a display outside of the Manor. We are so appreciative of all the donations we received for the display and would like to thank Ed Ferguson and Andrew Orr for the generous supply of pumpkins, Terry Moggy for delivering the straw and Kim Bailey for providing us with corn stalks. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

We would also like to recognize the staff and the residents who have endured the conditions and procedures of the pandemic. We are so thankful for the dedicated staff and the ongoing participation from the residents that continues to keep them all well. We are continuing to acknowledge the residents and the entire staff by treating them to Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts throughout the year.

As one of our fundraisers, we will again be supporting the Ladies’ Night in Little Current by having a bake sale down town. Please come out and support us as we will have a large selection of baking this year.

As per previous years, we will be providing a post-secondary scholarship to a deserving student who will be continuing their education in long term health care.

Next month we will be looking ahead to the holiday season and coming up with gift ideas for the residents.

We truly appreciate those families who acknowledge the auxiliary as a charity of choice in memory of their loved ones. These generous donations are our number one source of funds. We would not be able to accomplish half of what we do without your ongoing support.

If you are interested in volunteering a few hours of your time each month, we are always looking for new ideas and members who would like to join our team.