Central committee suggests opening one of two arenas this winter season

MINDEMOYA – The municipality of Central Manitoulin office and administration committee has voted in favour of recommending council open only one of two arenas in the municipality (one is located in each of Providence Bay and Mindemoya) this winter.

A motion was passed by the committee at a meeting this past Tuesday to open the Providence Bay arena this winter at the same time as they would have normally opened the Mindemoya arena. The motion was passed at committee unanimously.

Three factors that lead to the committee making this decision were based on the fact that the new chiller and condenser the municipality purchased were both installed in the Providence Bay arena, that there are ongoing concerns among councillors and staff with the condition of the Mindemoya arena, namely the west wall of the building and, with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the municipality would have to hire more staff to operate, maintain and clean both facilities.

Editor’s Note: Please see next week’s Recorder for full coverage of this story.