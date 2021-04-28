Central council wrestles with backyard chickens

CENTRAL MANITOULIN – Which came first, the chicken or the bylaw? That very question was behind a decision to postpone second and third readings of a bylaw aimed at prohibiting the raising of chickens in built-up regions of the Municipality of Central Manitoulin. While receiving strong support at council, the issue has ruffled the feathers of some small flock poultry producers.

The motion, put forward as a recommendation from the finance and economic development committee, was moved by Councillor Al Tribinevicius and seconded by Councillor Angela Johnston (both themselves farmers), but Councillor Derek Stephens used the short notice aspect of having three readings at once to suggest the motion receive only its first reading in order to allow residents to weigh in on the issue.

He noted that many residents had moved to hamlets in the countryside thinking that they would be regarded as rural and be able to raise animals on their property. He noted that the Manitoulin Planning Board had made the decision to remove the hamlet designation that could now place that assumption in jeopardy.

Councillor Stephens said council’s proclivity for having all three readings take place at once, as soon as the motion was put before council, can blindside residents.

“I would like to see a first reading, a lot of people have chickens in their yards and they will be breaking a bylaw they know nothing about,” he said.

Mayor Richard Stephens said there was some confusion as to what constitutes a “rural” property.

Councillor Johnston suggested the bylaw would only apply to built-up areas. “If you are agricultural, you don’t have to follow the bylaw.”

“Aren’t all properties in town and Providence Bay rural?” asked Mayor Stephens. “Is there a proper designation?”

“That’s the problem,” said Councillor Stephens. “We don’t know.”

“If you think there is a problem it’s not a bad idea to put it on the website and have discussion,” said Councillor Tribinevicius. “I am not opposed to that.”

“I do think we want to confirm the zoning,” said Councillor Johnston.

Councillor Stephens went on to note that only municipalities hold all three readings of a new law at once, pointing out that the provincial and federal government have a first reading and then send the matter to committee for discussion. “In all other levels of government there is a process to go through,” he said.

“I don’t think that we should put the entire bylaw up on the website so that everyone who wants to can just look at the bylaw,” said Councillor Johnston. She suggested that simply putting the notice up that the town is considering a bylaw and directing people to staff would be sufficient.

Councillor Shaffer said he agreed with the concept of only passing a first reading. “It doesn’t hurt to have a sober second thought,” he suggested. “That’s better than having to go back and change it later.”

Both mover and seconder agreed with the change to the motion to allow for only a first reading. The motion then read: “That By-Law 2021-08, being a bylaw to regulate the keeping of backyard chickens, be given its first reading and that it be put on the municipal social media platforms for the public to review.”

Small flock egg producer (and president of the Small Flock Poultry Farmers of Canada) Glenn Black of Providence Bay said that the new rules wouldn’t likely directly impact his operation as he is in a rural and agricultural zone, but he does know people for whom it will.

“I just had a copy of the bylaw sent to me a couple of days ago,” he said. Mr. Black said he was pleased to have an opportunity to address “some of the inaccuracies and false assumptions” contained in the bylaw.

He pointed to the requirement to have four square feet per chicken as being substantially higher than that required by provincial regulations and noted that while the 10 bird maximum would probably be okay, restricting producers from having a rooster would severely impact the normal course of chicken social culture. “Imagine passing a law that disallowed men in a household,” he said.

Mr. Black also suggested the bylaw contravenes both the UN Charter and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. “It’s unconstitutional,” he asserted, pointing to the infringement on a property owner’s right to the enjoyment and use of their property.”

The poultry farmer also pointed out that the evidence is clear that the eggs from free range chickens are far healthier than those of factory farmed birds whose close proximity raising also requires the use of antibiotics.

Mr. Black pointed to the rising food insecurity found in many Canadian households, particularly those of Indigenous families, noting the bylaw was similar to outlawing backyard gardens.