Central Manitoulin council to discuss building new public beach

CENTRAL MANITOULIN – A recommendation to investigate the possibility of creating a new municipal beach was put forward by the Central Manitoulin property committee, moved at committee by Councillor Derek Stephens and seconded by Councillor Angela Johnston,s was passed without discussion by council at its January 14 meeting.

The motion was moved and seconded by the same councillors and reads: “That council requests staff prepare an estimate of total cost required to implement a public beach area at the municipal property located in front of Idyll Glen (on Lake Mindemoya) that includes parking spaces as pictured, picnic tables, garbage cans and any other necessary items and that staff bring this estimate to council for consideration at the January 2021 budget meeting.”