Central Manitoulin council to lobby province on resurfacing and repairing Highway 542

CENTRAL MANITOULIN – Responding to a letter from resident Brad Thom, Central Manitoulin council passed a motion to press the Ministry of Transportation to move on repairs to Highway 542 as soon as possible.

The recommendation from the Roads Committee reads, “That we recommend to council that the CAO/clerk respond to Brad Thom’s email, that since the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) recognizes and is aware of the concerns regarding the condition of Highway 542, that the municipality would like to see the extensive repairs and reconstruction on this highway be given the highest priority and that the work be done sooner rather than later.”

The motion, moved by Councillor Derek Stephens and seconded by Councillor Al Tribinevicius, calls on the province to move on the repairs at the MTO’s earliest possibility.

“The condition of this road is getting so bad,” said Councillor Tribinevicius. He noted that he had driven through Sandfield to Little Current past Big Lake. “It’s just terrible,” he said. “I think this highway should have won the worst road in Ontario contest.”

Councillor Tribinevicius noted that Highway 6 to Little Current was excellent.

Councillor Stephens noted that the lesser-used provincial roadways in the municipality have been deteriorating badly. He noted the MTO website indicates no plans to work on Highway 542 in the next three years.

“I think we should be going after the MTO and our government representatives,” said Councillor Stephens. “Our municipal roads are seeing more traffic because the highways are so atrocious people are avoiding using them.”

Councillor Steve Shaffer agreed with his colleague, adding that he was looking forward to winter so the snow could smooth out the roadway.

Councillor Rose Diebolt asked if the municipality could do something about the roads, to which CAO Ruth Frawley responded the municipality cannot work on provincial roadways.