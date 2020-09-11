Chi-Cheemaun sailings cancelled for a day due to minor shore ramp mechanical problem in Tobermory

On Sunday, September 6, Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) announced that due to the shore ramp problems, all sailings were to be cancelled. Then late Sunday evening, OSTC reported, “repairs to the shore ramp in Tobermory have ...

OWEN SOUND - All sailings of the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun ferry service had to be cancelled this past Sunday due to a shore ramp mechanical issue at the Tobermory site.

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.