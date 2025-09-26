March 22, 1967 – September 24, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness we mourn the passing of Chris Albert Laidley on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at the Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 58. As in life, Chris chose to live and leave this world on his own terms. Surrounded by his loving, devoted wife and business partner Tammy and their two loving sons, Dustin (Jamie) and Cole; his mother Marlene; older brother Kevin (Les) (in spirit); older sister Connie; and niece Nikki. Chris was born March 22, 1967 in Little Current at St. Joseph’s Health Centre. Son of Ab (Albert) Laidley (predeceased) and Marlene Laidley (nee Breathat). Chris leaves behind his unwavering, compassionate wife Tammy Laidley (nee McKenzie) of 20 years and their sons, Dustin and Cole. Chris also leaves behind his beloved family, his mother Marlene, his brother Kevin (Les) Laidley of Guelph, Ontario and his sister Connie of Little Current. Chris also leaves behind much loved nieces and nephew (Nikki, Sheila (Henry) and Michael T (Tasha) and their families, as well as many cousins, friends and clients who we both formed a strong bond with. Chris was diagnosed with a rare cancer in March 2025 and fought a very short but brave and valiant fight until the end. Chris was a very loving, kind, caring and smart man. He was dedicated to what he found of interest to him and importance to him in his life, and he pursued his desired and achieved success throughout his life. Chris was a volunteer firefighter for about 18 years in total. Chris went to Cambrian College for law and security after high school but quit after one month as it was boring! He worked on the small family farm and helped neighbours farm and with his dad (Ab), worked together training drivers in school bus on the Island. Chris loved boating and being on a ski-doo, it was heaven for him. Chris always made time for the white fluff and went on weekend adventures with his friends and family for some good times. As a teen, he and his close friends worked at the Manitoulin Health Centre in the hospital kitchen as their first jobs together. Chris worked for Bermish and Belanger on the highways, snow plowing and swing bridge operations. Chris also worked for Legend Boats and delivered boats as far as N.W.T, and he drove transport for various companies like Walker Transport and Manitoulin Transport in the beginning of his career. Chris moved off the Island for a short time to St. Thomas and once he returned home to Manitoulin Island, he later met Tammy and Dustin in 2005 and were married in 2007, they lived and raised their boys in Little Current. Chris and Tammy purchased an existing business in late 2010 and opened and operated Laidley Stationery and Office Furniture, had great success with the business for 15 years together and ongoing. Chris enjoyed the Laidley camp and bought his first used boat in the early 1990s. The boat was called “Wysiwyg,” which stood for “What you see, is what you get.” He went on to purchase his own new boat in 1996, the 4 0’clock Special where they were many a story to be told there. Chris was involved in the snowmobile club and enjoyed volunteering his time there. Chris had a class AB licence to drive everything except a motorcycle and an AZ (air brake endorsement) licence. He taught many to drive motor vehicles when operating Laidley Training Centre, school buses and AZ courses. Chris loved driving for hours, something he and his dad had in common. Chris had a mathematical mind and could build and repair so many things. Chris enjoyed the Laidley “camp” and docked his boat there over the years. Opening and closing the camp was always bittersweet. Chris was always willing to help others with anything they needed, be it a ride, repairing skidoos, lawnmowers, grass cutting, snow removal, towing people off the snow machine trail, and was prepared for many situations. Chris got his “last ride” in for the season in April 2025 when he was joined by his friends, Tom and Scott, his wife Tammy and their sons, Dustin and Cole. Chris was determined to go out on the machine only four days out of the hospital. Our boys will forever have that memory of that last ride with their dad. Chris was a very strong man and could often be found going to deliver furniture to our valued clients who became like family to us, often showing up on the job site alone and moving heavy furniture by himself, assembling it without directions. He was very visual and could build things in his mind and assist clients with their office layouts. He was a quiet and gentle spirit, but he also had a fun and wild side too! He worked hard to be sure everyone was satisfied with the end results. Chris was able to travel over the years and took some wonderful trips with his family and friends. Chris planned the “getaways” and he was the driver! Chris enjoyed his music, country music specifically. Chris was not a man of many words, and he had a hard time expressing his feelings, but his family all knew he loved and valued all of them dearly, and he was very proud of our two boys and their accomplishments. He loved and cherished his wife Tammy and valued their time together. Chris will be reunited with his dad when he is laid to rest beside him. He was a wonderful man and everyone will miss him dearly. Friends and family will gather at Island Funeral Home at 36 Worthington Street for visitation on Friday, October 3, 2025 from 2 to 4 pm and on Friday evening from 6 to 8:30 pm. A Celebration of Life to be held at the Island Funeral Home on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Mountainview Cemetery on Hwy 540 just outside of Little Current, returning to the funeral home afterwards for light refreshments.