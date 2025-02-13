CHRISTA FLOOD

October 18, 1959 – February 7, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Christa Marie (Johnson) Flood of Ice Lake announce her passing at the age of 65 on Friday, February 7, 2025. Christa was born to Roy and Jan (Harrold) Johnson in Saginaw, Michigan on October 18, 1959. She married the love of her life, David, on July 27, 1985. Christa was devoted to her family, especially her daughter Ashleigh. Together, they farmed on the Island until David passed away from cancer in 1999. Christa always looked forward to summer as she knew she would spend time with family at the cabin on Lake Kagawong fishing, hosting family BINGO and enjoying campfires. Christa was known to many as Mrs. Flood, their teacher. She cared deeply for the children she taught over her nearly 40 year career. She always wanted the best for each child she had the privilege to meet. Her career began in Nashville, Tennessee as a high school teacher of Spanish and Biology and progressed to teaching various primary grades at C.C. McLean and Little Current Public Schools. Above all, Christa was a woman of great faith in her Lord Jesus Christ and the hope that we may have in Him. She worshipped at the Ice Lake Church of Christ and taught many Sunday School children since moving to the Island in 1988. Christa is survived by her daughter Ashleigh (Jeff); mother Janet Johnson; sister Lyne Davis; brother Todd Johnson (Karen); brother Kevin Johnson; sister-in-law Rosanne Campbell (Mike); brother-in-law Tom Flood (Denise); sister-in-law Yolanda Taylor (Curtis); mother-in-law Betty Osborne; nieces and nephews (Devin, Barret, Liam, Charnelle, Janene, Hannah, Robert, Sarah, Katie, Emily, Brandy and grandnieces and grandnephew); and her poodle Charlotte. She was predeceased by her beloved husband David, father Roy Johnson, brother-in-law Steve Davis, and father-in-law Lawrence Flood. Christa’s life was one of compassion, kindness and devotion. Her creativity shined through everything she did. She will be greatly missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you read a children’s book to a child you know in memory of Christa.