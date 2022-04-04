CHRISTOPHER SPANISH

“Red Eagle”

In loving memory of Christopher Spanish, “Red Eagle”, 73 years, who passed away at the Toronto East General Hospital on March 25, 2022. Cherished husband of Betty Spanish. Beloved father of Jason (predeceased), Wilfred (predeceased), Amanda and Keri Ann (Austin). Loving grandfather of Jason Jr., Rachael, Justice, Memphis, Joslynn and great-grandfather of Ariel. Godfather of Sheri Assiniwe and Memphis. Special dad to Sheri (Mooshe). Dear son of George and Julia (nee Ominikamigo) (both predeceased). Treasured brother of Gorden, Terry, Reggie, Godfrey, Vera Laporta, Clifford, Ernest (predeceased), Agillius (predeceased), Kevin (predeceased) and Gloria (predeceased). Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Chris was the traditional elder in his community. He was always a family-oriented man. Always involved with his grandchildren and children. After working hard for 20 plus years at Davlin Cleaners, he started his path at an aboriginal healing program. He loved his bike rides, which he called his bike “his horse”. He loved his bingo. Chris loved to joke around. He was the one to give you your special nickname. He was always smiling when greeting you while shaking your hand continuously. He took pride in all his nieces and nephews. He was always a friendly, loving, gentle man whom everyone loved. He will be dearly missed by all. Funeral visitation was at St. Ignatius Church on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 after 1 pm. Funeral Mass was at St. Ignatius Church on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 am. Burial in the Upper Wikwemikong Cemetery.