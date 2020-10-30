Circle of Hope cancer support group gets boost from Gore Bay business

MANITOULIN – The Circle of Hope Breast Cancer Support group is very pleased to have received a donation from a Gore Bay store that donated a share of all its sales on October 17.

“We are very grateful to have received the support,” stated Mary Buie of the support group, this past weekend. “It is really nice that Raven’s Roost Medleys have been able raise $151 and donated it to us.”

With October being breast cancer awareness month, Raven’s Roost Medleys, which is owned and operated by Kim Graham, donated 10 percent of sales at the store on October 17 as well as any donations for their pink ribbons, to the Circle of Hope group.

Ms. Graham had told the Recorder previously “their group has not been able to meet in person because of COVID-19 so they are going to be putting out new literature at doctor’s offices around the Island with updated information on their group. I just wanted to help out with this worthy local cause; the support they provide is available to everyone on the Island.”

Ms. Buie told the Recorder, “I talked to Terry Mackenzie RN (oncology nurse), who is the newest member of the Circle of Hope Breast Cancer Support group. Currently, because of the pandemic, we can’t meet in person, but we want to help and support people who have cancer, especially the ones who have been diagnosed recently; we want to let them know where they can get support.”

“We will be doing an update on a pamphlet we are working on,” said Ms. Buie. “Being diagnosed with cancer, especially for new cancer patients, it is very scary and we want people to know who they can turn to for support. We will be working on our new pamphlet to be displayed across the Island.”

“We want people to contact us, and on an individual basis we talk to people with cancer and help them through their journey,” continued Ms. Buie. “We are also going to try and get together by holding a virtual (Zoom) meeting.”

For those who would like to contact the Circle of Hope group they can contact Mary Buie at 705-210-0733; Bonnie Young at 705-377-4998; or Terry MacKenzie at 705-507-0433 or tandjmackenzie@hotmail.com.