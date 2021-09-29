Citytv to air Weengushk film on Thursday, September 30

M’CHIGEENG – Weengushk Film Institute (WFI) is excited to announce the release of a new documentary entitled ‘Runs Through Their Blood: A Life Impacted.’

The film explores the intergenerational effects of the residential school system. Following the discovery of the first 215 children’s graves found in Kamloops, BC in June of this year, students from WFI were inspired to document the impact of the residential schools on Indigenous people and their communities. The film has been made to educate the world through these untold stories and the history from the perspective of the people it affected.

The film is a collaboration created entirely by WFI students, and the first student film that is being shown on television. Writer and director Helen Pyette is an emerging media artist from M’Chigeeng with experience in make-up, photography, editing and music, and currently a graduate of WFI’s Lab 1: Film Production Program. “Never give up, you will succeed, all you need is to believe in yourself,” she says on following through with making a film from an idea.

Producer and writer Angela Kijadjiwan is an Anishinaabe emerging media artist with a passion for the written word and music. The film was also written and edited by high school student and WFI summer student Izabelle Lagendoen. Izabelle is an Anishinaabe artist from Sheshegwaning First Nation. She’s an aspiring editor who has created short films, and she beautifully edits each of her projects to fit the tone that is desired.

Consultants on the film include WFI founder and artistic director Dr. Shirley Cheechoo C.M., Nano Debassige and Andre Plante. “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication that these talented students have put into telling this important story,” says Dr. Cheechoo.

WFI is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and still accepting students to many exciting 2022 programs.

‘Runs Through Their Blood: A Life Impacted’ will premiere on Truth and Reconciliation Day, Thursday September 30 at 7 pm, commercial free, on Citytv. Following the film, Citytv will be airing an intimate conversation with Tracy Moore and the filmmakers.