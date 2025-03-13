CLAYTON ALFRED GAMMIE

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clayton Alfred Gammie, beloved husband and father on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the age of 67. Born in Port Colborne on January 20, 1958, he is the son of the late Betty and Lawrence Gammie and grew up on Manitoulin Island. Clayton and his wife Betty moved to Collingwood 35 years ago where they raised their two daughters Kaitlyn and Kelsey. Clayton worked as a stationary engineer, having retired in May 2023 and was a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Kaitlyn Gammie and Kelsey (John) Tavares, his sister Carolyn (Chris) Cruickshank and brothers Glen (Nancy) Gammie and Murray (Donna) Gammie. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Clayton’s family doctor, Dr. Harry O’Halloran, for decades of care and compassion given to Clayton during his life and most recently with his final battle with cancer. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital as well as the first responders for their kindness and support during Clayton’s final moments. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the early summer in his hometown on Manitoulin Island. Friends may visit Clayton’s online book of memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com.