Collision in Little Current leads to multiple charges

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On March 25, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and an Off Road Vehicle (ORV) on Worthington Street in Little Current.

Investigation revealed that the ORV had hit the front end of the passenger vehicle and fled the scene. The occupants of the passenger vehicle were able to identify the driver of the ORV. Police later located the driver and after investigation, it was determined they had consumed alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Troy CRAWFORD, 28-years-old from Little Current was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

Drive Motored Vehicle, No Plates, contrary to section 7(1)(b)(i) of the HTA

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on May 4, 2022.