Community rallies in downtown Toronto after stray bullet kills Wiikwemkoong boy

TORONTO—The name of eight-year-old JahVai Roy carried across Nathan Phillips Square last Friday, August 22, lifted in chants, songs and sobs. Just days before, the boy had been lying in bed beside his mother in their North York apartment when a stray bullet tore through the walls of his home and into his small body.

JahVai, described by family and friends as compassionate, fearless and tender-hearted, was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after 12:30 am on Saturday, August 16. Toronto police say gunshots were fired outside the building on Martha Eaton Way near Trethewey Drive, and a white Acura believed to be linked to the shooting fled the scene. Police have released images of the vehicle and are appealing to the public for information.

JahVai was laid to rest in Wiikwemkoong last week, a place he loved to visit all his short life.

But in the square last week, the language was not of crime statistics or suspects. It was the language of love, grief and a call for justice.

Smudge smoke curled above the crowd as prayers and stories were shared. Families, Elders and youth drummers circled together. Many wore blue—JahVai’s favourite colour. Signs read “Enough is enough” and “Justice for JahVai.”

His mother, Holly Roy, of Wiikwemkong told the CBC in a statement just the day before, “I want everybody to know his name,” she said through tears. “I don’t want his name to ever be forgotten. I don’t want his memory to be tragic. I want his memory to be good because he was a really good little soul.” She described a boy who cared for others before himself. “He was always there—‘Mom, what do you need? You need some water?’ His love language was loud. It was love.”

Large crowds gathered at Nathan Phillips Square to protest the death of a young Wiikwemkoong boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in his mother’s arms. photo by Jacqueline St. Pierre

The rally was organized by the ENAGB Indigenous Youth Agency. Executive director Cynthia Bell said the aim was both to honour JahVai’s legacy and to push for systemic change. A petition has been launched calling on all levels of government to take gun violence seriously and commit to long-term solutions.

Briar Rose Perrier, who grew up alongside the Roy family, spoke to the crowd. “We are demanding change in the way gun violence is addressed in Toronto and across Canada,” she said. “We want laws that protect Indigenous peoples from violent crime—whether accidental or deliberate. Holly and her children have always been central to our community. She has advocated for us, and now we are advocating for her child.”

Drummers from a youth group shared teachings about the big drum — Ode’wegun — and the responsibility men and boys carry in community. “This should never have happened to a young boy sleeping beside his mother,” said Thunder, the adult leading the group. “Where I come from, we take care of one another. This is not just a Toronto issue. This is a federal issue that needs to be handled accordingly, for all families affected.”

The square then opened into a round dance, led by jingle dress dancers. The circle swelled as strangers and relatives alike joined hands, moving together in heat and heartbreak. Organizers urged those unable to attend in person to sign the petition online, contribute to the family’s GoFundMe, and show solidarity in whatever way they could.

“JahVai is still creating change,” Ms. Perrier said. “Even now, he is moving people together.”

Police continue to seek information about the white Acura spotted near the scene. Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage from the area around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

For JahVai’s mother, though, the focus is clear: the world must remember JahVai for who he was in life. “He was a good and compassionate boy,” she said. “That’s who he was when he was here. That’s who I want people to know.”

In a message to the Wiikwemkoong community, Ms. Hoy wrote: “To the Wiikwemiikong Unceded Territory community, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the love, support, and kindness you showed me and my family during one of the most difficult times of our lives. When my child passed away, your compassion and support helped us navigate our grief. To my siblings for really stepping up when I needed them the most. Chief and council for everything! Buzwah store my baby’s favorite! Tribal police and fire services. Relatives and friends! Community members! Please know how much that helps my healing. JahVai ba Wiky was his home. The warmth and generosity meant the world to us. The prayers, visits, and words of comfort brought us strength and comfort when we needed it most. Your support reminded us that we weren’t alone in our journeys.

Thank you for being a source of hope and healing. Your love and compassion will always be remembered, and I’m grateful to call this community homelands.