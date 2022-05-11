Completion date for Mindemoya hospital project extended to fall

MINDEMOYA—Due to ongoing pandemic-related supply chain issues which result in delays obtaining necessary building supplies and equipment, the completion date for the Mindemoya Hospital emergency and chemotherapy department project has been extended.

While the renovation and expansion of the Mindemoya emergency department is progressing, due to the delays, the anticipated completion date of July has been extended to September 2022.

“We wish to remind the public that there is a fully functioning emergency department and you are still encouraged to attend the hospital in the case of an emergency,” an Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) release explains. “The overall emergency department renovation and expansion project, including the chemotherapy suite and upgrades to other clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospital, will not be complete until the fall.”

“Our chemotherapy patients have been receiving their treatments at some of our partner outreach sites and will continue to do so until such time as the renovations are complete. We understand this is inconvenient, and we appreciate your patience.”

“We are grateful for the assistance and support of our partner outreach sites, including the Northeastern Cancer Centre in Sudbury and the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elliot Lake. If you are looking to join the chemotherapy program in the near future, you are encouraged to speak with your primary oncology team to discuss the referral process,” the release continues.

Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer of MHC said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community and the staff for your patience during this time. I know it has been difficult, but I am confident the end result will all be worth it! Our new emergency department in Mindemoya will be a state-of-the-art facility providing top level support to our patients and medical staff. I would also like to thank our corporate partner and community members for their financial support as the hospital undertook this massive financial commitment. As a result of your support, MHC has been able to undergo this renovation and expansion with no additional financial obligation for future generations.”

Should you wish to contribute to the Let’s Emerg Together campaign, please send your cheque payable to Manitoulin Health Centre at 11 Meredith Street East, Little Current, Ontario POP IKO, go online at www.mhc.on.ca or call (705) 368-2300 with a credit card number. There is also opportunity to support by purchasing tickets to the MHC 50/50 monthly draw. Tickets are available online at www.mhc50.50.ca.