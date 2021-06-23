Concerns raised to integrity commissioner will cost Billings Township over $20,000

KAGAWONG – While the investigation is not yet complete and the final costs involved haven’t been totalled up yet, Township of Billings taxpayers will be faced with a cost of well over $20,000 due to an investigation carried out by the integrity commissioner on a complaint made by a group of local residents.

At a recent council meeting Councillor Sharon Alkenbrack questioned one of the items on the township accounts for payment list from May 13-27. “I have a question for Kathy. Number 6759, the account for payment is for $19,969.93 to E4m. Is this from the claims made by four people to the (Ontario) integrity officer? And is this the final cost?”

Kathy McDonald township clerk said, “it is part of the costs. But it is not complete. There will be a further invoice coming to the township.”

“This is a shame,” stated Councillor Alkenbrack. “This is a shame. With a letter to you or the mayor all of this could have been resolved.”