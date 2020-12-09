Constable Murray Still retires after 25 years

M’CHIGEENG – On November 30, Community Services Officer Murray Still announced his retirement from the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service.

Constable Still started with UCCM Police in 1996. He was part of the second group of recruits hired for the newly-established First Nations police service.

Constable Still spent 20 years on the frontline before accepting a position as community services officer in 2015 and spent the last five years working in the communities. You could catch Constable Still at Gchi Mino Naadmaadwin Teg meetings; assisting the social navigator, Daughess Migwans, with community outreach; weekly visits at M’Chigeeng Wellness Centre; attending monthly meetings for Mental Health and Justice; Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls coalition; Youth Justice committee; weekly visits to Whitefish River Elders Centre; and daily/weekly school visits to Lakeview and Shawanosowe schools.

You would also see Constable Still at community and school powwows as well as graduation ceremonies at local high schools. He conducted workshops on bike and water safety, Halloween safety, neighbourhood watch and drug awareness. He also really enjoyed coordinating the UCCM Police annual Toy and Food Drive.

One of the last projects Constable Still participated in was the police-led youth leadership camp in 2019 hosted by UCCM Police. He led many activities from the trust pole exercises, sports and hikes, boat trip to Lake Topaz and was there for both weeks of the camp.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings in early 2020, Constable Still returned to the frontline where he finished his career. He will be missed for his camaraderie with his peers and civilian staff, and for the partnerships and friendships he made in the communities he served.

“On behalf of the UCCM Police Commission, the staff and communities, chi miigwetch, Constable Murray Still, for your 25 years of service to the people of Mnidoo Mnising,” said UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service Chief of Police Faron Whiteye. “Enjoy your much-deserved retirement.”