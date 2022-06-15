Construction work begins on Hwy 6

﻿LITTLE CURRENT—Construction work is underway on the section from Highway 6 between Little Current and Whitefish River First Nation.

“Construction is currently underway for this section of Highway 6,” said Jaclyn Lytle, stakeholder relations advisor, regional services and relationships offices northeast operations with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

“The scope of the work planned for Highway 6 includes repairing locations susceptible to frost heaves, replacing culverts, repaving, ditch cleanout and replacing the guardrail,” said Ms. Lytle. “This work is for approximately 16 kilometres of Highway 6, from 2.4 kilometres north of the Little Current Swing Bridge northerly.”

“The work from the south junction of Highway 6 to north junction of Highway 6 includes similar work to that on Highway 6, as well as the replacement of the Whitefish River Bridge,” continued Ms. Lytle.

Mr. Lytle explained, “Highway 6 improvements will be undertaken through daytime single lane closures using traffic control persons. A deep fill culvert will be replaced using 72-hour continuous flagging operations, tentatively scheduled to begin the last week of June 2022.”

Construction is currently underway with completion anticipated by fall of 2023, added Ms. Lytle.