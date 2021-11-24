Councillor Marian Hester of Gordon/Barrie Island steps down from position

GORDON – The Municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island will be advertising for a new candidate to fill a vacant seat on council, after news of the resignation of one of its council members.

Marian Hester told The Expositor last Wednesday, “I felt that I was no longer able to make a positive contribution to our municipality.”

“First of all, we unfortunately have a letter of resignation,” stated Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island, at a council meeting November 9.

At the council meeting, township municipal clerk Carrie Lewis had read a letter to council from Ms. Hester, announcing her resignation to take effect immediately.

“I contacted Marian immediately after I heard that she was resigning,” said Reeve Hayden. “There was no way she would reconsider, and she said she was resigning due to personal reasons.”

“I would like to thank Marian for her time on council,” stated Reeve Hayden. “Marian was a strong councillor, one who was very involved and accepted any position and responsibility on behalf of council, always fulfilled what she was asked to carry out and did so eagerly. It is with regret that we have to accept her resignation and declare the council seat vacant.”

The Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing requires that council needs to declare the vacant council position seat by a motion passed by council, Ms. Lewis told council.

Councillors John Turner and Cameron Runnalls put the motion forward and seconded it as council accepted Ms. Hester’s resignation from council, with regret, and declared the councillor’s seat as vacant.

“We must fill the council seat,” said Reeve Hayden, who noted that council had several options they could take to fill the vacant seat on council.

Council decided to advertise for residents who are interested to put their names forward for the vacant council position and council could then appoint one of those people who have done so. The open seat on council will be advertised in The Manitoulin Expositor with the closing date to be set to take place before the next council meeting for council’s consideration.

Councillor Hester’s resignation is the second that has taken place during this term of council. Previously, Jack Brady had resigned from his seat on council.